Carson City Triad celebrating one-year anniversary with community party

Carson City Nevada Triad celebrates Triad's one-year anniversary party, a celebration remembering the organization's first year of helpful, educational Triad events at the Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive, Friday, June 15, at 11:45 a.m.

The event is free of charge and open to the public.

Courtney Warner, executive director of the Carson City Senior Center, said people who attend will be able to learn what to expect in future presentations and will have the opportunity to take a survey to give input on future topics, what can be improved for the upcoming presentations and more.

"As a treat, ice cream soda floats will be served and everyone in attendance will receive a free special gift," Warner said. "Past community presenters will also be invited to celebrate our success and have a great time."

Corry Steiner, chair of the Triad board of directors, said Triad continues its search for volunteers to fill roles on the program's board to help plan and execute the monthly educational sessions.

"We'd like to expand our current board to get different viewpoints and ideas for additional programming," Steiner said. "We will have a table set up with a volunteer registration form during the anniversary party."

Carson City Triad provides health and safety related information monthly at the Senior Center. Triad is a collaboration between the Carson City Sheriff's Office, Fire Department and Senior Center.

For information, email Courtney Warner, executive director of the Carson City Senior Center, at CWarner@carson.org, or call the Center at 775-883-0703.