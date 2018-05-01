Carson City Triad presentation focuses on new voting machines

When: Friday, May 4, at 11:45 a.m.

What: Voting: How Do I Participate

If you go

Carson City Nevada Triad presents Voting: How Do I Participate, a presentation designed to help people understand Carson City's new voting equipment, its functionality and reasons for the change at the Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive, Friday, May 4, at 11:45 a.m.

Aubrey Rowlatt, chief deputy clerk of the Carson City Clerk's Office, will lead the presentation.

Rowlatt said the presentation will allow voters to learn where the funding for the purchases came from, what to expect the next time they appear to vote and how to vote using the new equipment.

"The new equipment will enhance Carson City's elections by providing a simple voting process," Rowlatt said. "The simplified process puts casting the ballot back into the voters' hands."

Corry Steiner, chair of the Triad board of directors, said Triad is still looking for volunteers to fill roles on the program's board to help plan and execute the monthly educational sessions.

"We've had fantastic support from community partners with great programming," Steiner said. "We'd like to expand our current board to get different viewpoints and ideas for additional programming."

The presentation is free of charge and open to the public. Raffle tickets for a drawing for a gift basket will be handed out at the door.

Carson City Triad provides health and safety related information monthly at the Senior Center. Triad is a collaboration between the Carson City Sheriff's Office, Fire Department and Senior Center.

For information, email Courtney Warner, executive director of the Carson City Senior Center, at CWarner@carson.org, or call the Center at 775-883-0703.