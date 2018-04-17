Carson City Triad presents CarFit safety event for older adults

If You Go

Carson City Nevada Triad presents CarFit, an educational program that offers older adults the opportunity to check how well their personal vehicles "fit" them at the Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

At a CarFit event, a team of trained technicians and/or health professionals work with each participant to ensure they "fit" their vehicle properly for maximum comfort and safety. The program also provides information and materials on community-specific resources that could enhance their safety as drivers, and/or increase their mobility in the community.

A CarFit check takes approximately 15 minutes to complete.

The event will be in the center's east parking lot. There will be two operating lanes with staffed professionals to work with each participant.

Appointments must be made before Friday by calling the Senior Center at 775-883-0703.

The event is free of charge and open to the public.

Carson City Triad provides health and safety related information monthly at the Senior Center. Triad is a collaboration between the Carson City Sheriff's Office, Fire Department and Senior Center.

For information, email Courtney Warner, executive director of the Carson City Senior Center, at CWarner@carson.org, or call the center at 775-883-0703.