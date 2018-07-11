Carson City Triad to present Love is a Four-Legged Word

Cost: The event is free of charge and open to the public

Carson City Nevada Triad presents Love is a Four-Legged Word, a presentation designed to help people learn about the NHS animal services, vaccination clinics and low-cost programs designed to help people with fixed incomes at the Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive, at 11:45 a.m. Friday.

Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong said he encourages all community members to come out and learn more about the Nevada Humane Society.

"Our goal is to invite people to meet the great folks at Carson City Animal Services and learn about the many great programs they have for people on fixed incomes," Furlong, said. "Animal control, pound, dog catcher are all words of the past. They didn't just change the words, they changed the entire concept."

The Nevada Humane Society Carson City Center, which opened in the fall of 2016, increased its live release rate from 54 percent in the old facility to 94 percent. The center offers fixed and low income shot clinics for pet vaccinations and spay and neuter clinics.

"Animals give life," Kylee Binford of the NHS said. "We help pet owners give compassionate care to their pets and help community members who need additional support."

Binford said NHS has programs for seniors who wish to adopt senior animals who need a loving home, and adoption fees are often waived for these animals.

In addition, the presentation will also cover NHS' feral cat management program and also includes a question and answer period.

The presentation is free of charge and open to the public. Raffle tickets for a drawing for two pet-themed gift baskets sponsored by Sierra Le Bone will be handed out at the door.

Carson City Triad provides health and safety related information monthly at the Senior Center. Triad is a collaboration between the Carson City Sheriff's Office, Fire Department and Senior Center.

For information, email Courtney Warner, executive director of the Carson City Senior Center, at CWarner@carson.org, or call the center at 775-883-0703.