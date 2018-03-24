Carson City Volunteer Connection for March 25

These local organizations need you help with a variety of fun and interesting volunteer opportunities. If you're interested in volunteering, contact Sandy at 775-687-4680, ext. 6. Don't call the agency you are interested in volunteering with directly, as they cannot process your application to volunteer.

NEW! The Nevada State Museum will be holding a new volunteer training introduction on March 26 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and again on March 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Volunteers will learn about Nevada's rich and storied history and all the volunteer opportunities at the museum. Call Sandy at RSVP if you're interested in signing up for this training!

NEW! The Carson City Sheriff's Office is looking for qualified persons to assist in its Patrol Division, assistance at the front counter and the Jail Visiting program. All candidates will be trained by the Sheriff's Office. If you're a retired person and can volunteer from four to eight hours a week, then this might be perfect for you if you're looking for something to do. Call Sandy at RSVP to learn more!

RSVP is seeking volunteer drivers to transport seniors, veterans, and adults with disabilities, particularly critical medical appointments in Reno. Hours are flexible according to your availability. Join our team and help make a difference in a senior's life today!

Carson Tahoe Health, one of the most trusted healthcare providers in Northern Nevada, is looking for active adults to join its growing team of outstanding volunteers. CTH couldn't provide the exceptional care it does without its beloved volunteers. Volunteer opportunities include shuttling patients in the parking lot, assisting patients in wheelchairs, guiding visitors, and helping in its fabulous Auxiliary-run Gift Shop! Call Sandy at RSVP to learn how you can apply and register to begin your first step in joining the Carson Tahoe team!

ComputerCorps is seeking volunteers to disassemble, test, repair, upgrade and reassemble donated computer and other equipment to create refurbished computers, printers, and monitors. ComputerCorps then donates this refurbished computer equipment to deserving individuals, organizations and schools at little or no cost. Volunteers receive free lunch and earn credits toward the purchase of computers or electronic equipment for each hour served. Kitchen help is also needed. If you're interested in giving some of your time to this worthy organization, call Sandy at RSVP!

Recommended Stories For You

RSVP is seeking a field representative(s) to help elders, veterans and caregivers in Lyon County based in Dayton with programs provided by volunteers such as transportation, veterans services, respite care, personal emergency response systems and more. Duties include leadership of program, collecting monthly time sheets, volunteer recruitment-client match, community outreach, and documentation. A commitment of about 10 hours per week required. Monthly stipend, out-of-pocket expenses and mileage reimbursement are provided. Call Sandy at the RSVP office if you're interested.

The ESL In-Home Program is seeking community volunteer tutors to provide ESL tutoring, literacy, or citizenship study to adult immigrants. You don't need to be bilingual to volunteer with ESL!

Classy Seconds Thrift Shop is seeking volunteers for various positions throughout the shop. Volunteers are needed to help sort clothing, organize the book nook, arrange displays and greet donors. This opportunity allows Advocates to End Domestic Violence to aid victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. Through volunteer service, we're able to help victims escape violent situations.

Catmandu is seeking volunteers to care for adult cats and kittens in its Carson City facility. It needs volunteers to feed and help socialize the animals until they're placed with a new family.

All volunteers receive orientation and training. In addition to these great opportunities, many of our other partner organizations could use your help as a volunteer. RSVP offers mileage reimbursement and insurance coverage. If you're a governmental agency, proprietary health care organization or nonprofit organization and would like RSVP to feature your need for volunteers, please contact Sandy at RSVP at 775-687-4680, ext. 6.