Carson City water restrictions go into effect Friday

It's that time of year again: Carson City's summer watering restrictions go into effect Friday.

Odd-numbered addresses are allowed to water on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, and even-numbered addresses can water on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Watering must be done before 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m., and there's no watering on Monday.

And, according to the city web site, hand watering is allowed when flowers, shrubs, and vegetables need it and don't water when temperatures are too high or conditions too windy.

The restrictions are in effect from June 1 to Sept. 30.