Carson City weather: Heat advisory issued

RENO — The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a heat advisory Tuesday through Thursday for much of northwest Nevada where temperatures are forecast to reach as high as 106 degrees (41 Celsius).

The advisory that went into effect at noon Tuesday stretches from north of Reno as far south as Yerington and as far east as Lovelock.

The service said Monday high temperatures should range from 100 to 106 (38 to 41 C) Tuesday through Thursday, with little relief from overnight lows in the mid-60s to mid-70s (18-24 C).

The service says the excessive heat increases the chances for heat related illness, especially for sensitive groups and people without access to air conditioning. Heat stress also is possible for livestock and outdoor pets.

No young children or pets should be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Hazy and hot is the Carson City forecast for the start of the work week.

The National Weather Service says the capital can expect widespread haze Monday and Tuesday, in part due to a wildfire near Yosemite National Park, and high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s.

While the haze is expected to clear by Wednesday, the highs will remain in the mid to upper 90s until the weekend, the NWS reports.

The forecast also calls for a chance of showers and thunderstorms starting Thursday and lasting through the weekend.

The detailed forecast:

• Monday: Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 94. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Monday night: Widespread haze after 11 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 62. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

• Tuesday: Widespread haze before 11 a.m. Sunny, with a high near 98. West wind around 5 mph becoming east in the morning.

• Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

• Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 98. South wind around 5 mph.

• Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

• Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 97.

• Thursday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

• Friday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.

• Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m., then a slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

• Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

• Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

• Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.