Carson City welcomes first baby of 2018, Kaylin Alice Kozeniesky

For the start of the new year, Carson Tahoe Hospital welcomed its first baby.

Courtney and Nicholas Kozeniesky welcomed their baby girl, Kaylin Alice Kozeniesky, Monday at 6 a.m., after 12 hours of labor and an induced birth.

"It is still surreal," Nicholas said.

For the new parents, the arrival on Jan. 1 came as a surprise as their daughter wasn't supposed to come into the world until Jan. 15.

"It is exciting, nervous and terrifying but ultimately blessed," Courtney said.

To celebrate the first baby of the year, Carson Tahoe Hospital awarded the Kozenieskys with a gift basket filled with presents and baby essentials.

"It is exciting to have it," Courtney said.

"It is very nice and totally unexpected," added Nicholas.

The baskets are usually filled with gender-neutral onesies, pajama sets, creams, blankets and toys ­— all of which are donated by local businesses and put together by the hospital's marketing team. The hospital has been celebrating the tradition for several years.

"It is just a really great way to celebrate all that is done in the hospital throughout the year, especially in the OB ward, and celebrate our patients" said Carson Tahoe public information officer Erin Meyering. "It is a great way to end the year and start the new one."

In addition to the first baby, the hospital also celebrates the last baby born in 2017.

Toni Pete and William Kaine Turtle-Nevers welcomed their boy right at the close of 2017 Sunday night. The couple also received a celebration basket with baby essentials as well as a $150 Butler Meats coupons donated by the Nevada Cattlewomens Association.

"It lived up to the hype, it was crazy," Pete said.

The parents haven't decided on a name yet, but he created a whirlwind coming into the world.

"From the time I left my house to when I had him was about 30 to 40 minutes," Pete laughed. "My first pregnancy I came in too early so this time I knew the signs to look for and waited a while to come in and I may have waited too long this time. So I wasn't really thinking about (him being the last baby of 2017)."