Carson City, western Nevada to see winter storms this week

Winter seems to have finally made an appearance in Northern Nevada, and while it can be hard on all of us, it can also be difficult on our pets.

Snow showers are expected to come back tonight, and stay throughout the week. The snow is likely to continue through the weekend. Temperatures will range from the high 20s to low 40s.

"We have a couple different storms coming in. The first is Tuesday, the second is Thursday. The second one looks like it will be very cold. A chance for snow in Carson and the lower valleys is not guaranteed, but something to keep an eye out for. We encourage people to check the forecast frequently this week, especially if you have travel plans," said Edan Weishahn, meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

Most pets rely on their owners for the safety of their well being. To help keep your entire family safe and warm during the cold winter season, the Red Cross and the Carson Tahoe Veterinary Hospital have offered some cold weather pet-safety tips.

"If you can't handle being outside in the cold for two minutes, neither can (your pets). So please don't leave your pets outdoors," said Dr. Lisa Lewis, veterinarian for the Carson Tahoe Veterinary Hospital.

First, if possible, bring your pets inside during cold weather. Especially at night. This is more important for pets like dogs and cats.

Recommended Stories For You

Move outside dwelling animals like livestock to sheltered areas, shielded from wind, and make sure they have access to non-frozen drinking water. Also make sure any outside animals have access to their food and water, so as it's not blocked by any debris or other obstacles. They're going to need the nutrients to stay warm.

Signs of frostbite on animals include discoloration of the frozen area, or pale or even blue skin. The animal might have either no sense of feeling or lots of pain. The areas most susceptible to frostbite are the pads of the paws, tails, and tips of the ears. In the worst cases, frostbite can result in needing to amputate, or freezing to death.

Lewis also urges pet owners to keep up their pets health with vaccines and sanitation. Just like people, cold season is illness season.

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.