Carson City woman celebrates 100th birthday

Carson City resident Dorothy Hulbert had the rare experience of a lifetime on Tuesday.

Hulbert celebrated her 100th birthday with cake, song, and sparkling cider, surrounded by family, and staff and fellow residents of Sierra Place Senior Living.

The event followed a party held Sunday at the home of Hulbert's daughter, Ruth Fitzgerald, where the centenarian's two children, four grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren gathered to mark the occasion.

"It was the first time the entire family was together," said Fitzgerald. "It shows what a wonderful matriarch she is."

Hulbert, born July 24, 1918 in Eugene, Oregon, grew up all over Oregon where her father worked as a railroad repairman. She married Carl Horrell, who served in the U.S. Army, and traveled and lived abroad, including in France and East Africa, and all over the United States, including Kentucky, Missouri, Oregon, Washington and California.

The couple raised two children, Ruth and her brother Ronald. "She never worked, she always took care of her family," said Fitzgerald, who said Hulbert volunteered with other officers' wives on charity events.

Recommended Stories For You

And she was a devoted bridge player.

"She played three times a week," said Fitzgerald.

Hulbert's husband died at the age of 68 and she spent a dozen years as a widow before marrying Ray Hulbert. After he passed away when she was in her late 80s, Hulbert left Eureka, California, where they had lived, and moved to Sierra Place to be close to her daughter.

Fitzgerald said she loves it there where the residents are kept busy with museum trips, dances, and lectures.

And the feeling is mutual.

"Dorothy is always a friend at the table," said one resident when staff asked about their experiences with Hulbert. "She is always there to greet you."