Carson woman facing felonies in Tahoe fatality

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Feb. 15 in connection with last summer's fatal collision at Lake Tahoe.

Carson City resident Kimberly Ann Davis, 40, faces four felonies in connection with the June 26 head-on that occurred on Highway 50 near Cave Rock.

Those charges include driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol causing death and three counts of driving under the influence and causing substantial bodily harm.

According to Tahoe Township Justice Court documents, Davis was northbound on Highway 50 in a Volkswagen Passat on June 26, 2017.

A witness told Nevada Highway Patrol investigators the Volkswagen passed him and then crossed the centerline for 30-50 feet into the path of a minivan containing a half-dozen people.

The two vehicles collided head-on. Passenger Sranthon Bunnag, 52, a resident of Thailand, died of her injuries. Three other occupants in the minivan were injured in the 4:40 p.m. collision.

According to investigators, there was an open cold beer in the vehicle and an empty vodka bottle.

The speedometer in the Passat was pegged at 63 mph.

The highway patrol report indicated there were no skid marks.

Davis was taken to Renown Regional Medical Center with injuries. According to the report, 90 minutes after the collision she had a blood alcohol content of .22.

Davis appeared in Tahoe Township Justice Court on Feb. 2 and is scheduled to return for a settlement conference on Tuesday.

She's free on $3,000 cash bail. Davis is represented by Carson City attorney Maria Pence.