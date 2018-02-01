Carson City workshop to guide employers on marijuana policies

Employers who may be struggling with policies concerning drugs in the workplace after the legalization of recreational and medical marijuana, will benefit from a training Feb. 13 at the Carson City School District Office.

Jo McGuire, CEO of Jo McGuire Inc., and senior projects manager of TSS, Inc., has keynoted several conferences regarding marijuana and the workplace.

"Employee drug use costs employers millions of dollars in lost revenue," McGuire said. "Legal marijuana causes workplace challenges that every employer needs to be aware of in order to protect profitability and reduce loss. My workshops show you trends that will change the way you do business. If you are confused about legal marijuana – find clarity with me."

The training will be 8-10:30 a.m. Feb. 13 at the Carson City School District Office, with a continental breakfast being served. It's open to businesses or agencies in Carson City and Douglas County that are interested in maintaining a safe workplace. It's recommended businesses bring their current policy and procedures.

A training for Dayton businesses will be 8:30-10:30 a.m. Feb. 12 at the Dayton Community Center, 170 Pike St.

McGuire advises policy makers on employers' rights to a safe and drug-free workplace, and provides certified training for the drug screening industry. She served on the Governor's Task Force in Colorado during the recent constitutional amendment in her home state and has chaired the Marijuana Education and Outreach Committee of the Drug and Alcohol Testing Industry Association.

According to McGuire's presentation, employee drug use costs U.S. businesses more than $129 billion per year in lost revenue. Small businesses can lose up to $7,000 a month in lost productivity, employee turnover, absenteeism and tardiness.

The free training is made possible, in part, with funding through the Nevada Statewide Coalition Partnership, Partnership Carson City and Partnership Douglas County.

To reserve a space at the training, or for more information, call Partnership Carson City 775-841-4730.