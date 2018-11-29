Carson City’s Ash Canyon Road closed to vehicles

The gate on Ash Canyon Road, located at the trailhead to the Ash to Kings Trail in Ash Canyon, will be closed beginning today.

The Ash Canyon Road gate will be closed to all motorized vehicle traffic for the winter season. The gate will re-open in the spring after winter precipitation has passed.

For additional information on the Ash Canyon Road, please contact Lyndsey Boyer, Senior Natural Resource Specialist, 775-887-2262 ext. 7341.