Carson Cityâ€™s Brewery Arts Center hosts painting workshop

If you like the work of painter Frida Kahlo, learn to paint like her.

The Brewery Arts Center is hosting a workshop to learn the Mexican artist's techniques and style.

"This workshop isn't about copying a finished piece as a group, or about going home with a project identical to other students. It is about exploring and practicing skills and styles as Kahlo herself would have done so that you can adapt those skills to your own art," according to the BAC.

The class will be taught by Deana Hoover and is open to all levels of artists.

The workshop is from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Bring a sack lunch, and your own supplies or art supplies can be purchased at the BAC's Espresso Yourself Cafe.

The workshop is $50 to be paid to the instructor on the day of the class or by contacting the BAC at 775-883-1976.

The Kahlo event is the first in a series. On Nov. 7, the BAC will host Paint Like Monet and Paint Like Modigliani on Dec. 5.