Carson City’s Clare Davison inducted into Phi Eta Sigma honor society

Clare Davison of Carson City is one of 60 Wartburg College students recently inducted into the Phi Eta Sigma honor society.

Phi Eta Sigma is the oldest and largest freshman honor society. A student must achieve a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.5 and be in the top 20 percent of their class by the end of the first year.

Wartburg College's Phi Eta Sigma members have the opportunity to win additional scholarships through the honor society as well as participate in a variety of social and service events on campus.

Wartburg, a four-year liberal arts college internationally recognized for community engagement, enrolls 1,498 students.