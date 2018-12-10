Carson City’s Florence Phillips falls short of CNN Hero of the Year

Carson City's Florence Phillips wasn't selected as CNN's Hero of the Year, but she was still one of 10 heroes who were finalists for the award honored by the network.

Phillips, the founder and executive director of ESL In-Home Program of Northern Nevada, who just celebrated her 88th birthday, was among the 10 finalists who were honored during the network's live broadcast of CNN's Heroes All-Star Tribute on Sunday night. Dr. Ricardo Pun-Chong was named the 2018 CNN Hero of the Year for his efforts to provide free housing, meals and support for sick children and their families while they undergo treatment.

Pun-Chong's program receives $100,000 plus marketing assistance. The other nine finalists, including Phillips, received $10,000 for their programs.

The ESL In-Home Program is a not-for-profit, volunteer organization that provides one-on-one English tutoring in the student's home at no cost through the help of volunteer tutors. Hundreds have also become U.S. citizens as a result of the program.

During Sunday's broadcast, Phillips was introduced by actress Emily Mortimer, who stars in the movie Mary Poppins Returns being released on Dec. 19. Mortimer is also known for her role in the HBO series, "The Newsroom."

After being introduced by Mortimer, Phillips said she was honored to be recognized along with the other nine finalists and said she was ready to take her program to the "next level."