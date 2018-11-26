Carson City’s Florence Phillips in running for CNN Hero; voting open

Florence Phillips needs your vote.

The founder and executive director of ESL In-Home Program of Northern Nevada is in the running to become CNN Hero of 2018.

The winner's program receives $100,000 plus marketing assistance.

"One hundred percent of this money will be used toward expansion of no-cost services to all Northern Nevada," said Phillips.

The ESL In-Home Program is a not-for-profit, volunteer organization that provides one-on-one English tutoring in the student's home at no cost through the help of volunteer tutors.

To vote for the program, go online to http://www.cnn.com/SPECIALS/cnn.heroes/vote/#. Voters can vote up to 10 times each day through Dec. 4. The winner will be announced during program airing on CNN at 5 p.m. Dec. 9.