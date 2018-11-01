Carson City’s Florence Phillips named CNN Top 10 Hero

Florence Phillips, founder and director of the ESL In-Home Program in Carson City, has been selected as one of CNN's Top 10 Heroes for 2018.

The 2018 Top 10 CNN Heroes were revealed on Wednesday morning on CNN's New Day by Anderson Copper. The campaign will culminate when Cooper will be joined by Kelly Ripa during the 12th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute. The awards show, which celebrates all Top 10 honorees, will air Dec. 9 at 5 p.m. from the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

Voters can now select the "CNN Hero of the Year." Supporters can vote daily at CNNHeroes.com by logging in via email or Facebook. Viewers can vote up to 10 times a day, per method, every day through Dec. 4 at 11:59 p.m. Votes can be cast at https://www.cnn.com/specials/cnn-heroes.

Florence Phillips, the 87-year-old daughter of immigrants, and her organization provided free English and citizenship classes to immigrants in Nevada.

Each Top 10 CNN Hero will be awarded $10,000 and the CNN Hero of the Year will receive an additional $100,000. The honorees will also receive free capacity-building training from the Annenberg Foundation. They will participate in a customized version of the Annenberg Alchemy program, which offers leadership development to help strengthen organizations for long-term success. This is the seventh year of CNN's collaboration with the Annenberg Foundation.

For the third consecutive year, CNN has partnered with CrowdRise by GoFundMe, to enable people to donate to this year's honorees and learn more about their stories. Supporters can make online donations to the Top 10 CNN Heroes' nonprofit organizations directly from CNNHeroes.com.

In addition to the TV airings, "CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute" will also stream live for subscribers on Dec. 9 via CNNgo (at CNN.com/go and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV and Android TV) and on the CNN mobile apps for iOS and Android. "CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute" will also be available the day after the broadcast premiere on demand via cable/satellite systems, CNNgo platforms and CNN mobile apps.

In addition to free language tutoring services, the ESL In-Home Program provides workplace communication, computer literacy, GED preparation, and citizenship study regardless of sex, age, race, religion or national or ethnic origin, or physical disabilities.