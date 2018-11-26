Fox Brewpub special beer to help Camp Fire victims

The Fox Brewpub will be brewing Resilience Butte County Proud IPA to support those impacted by the devastating California Camp Fire that began two weeks ago in Butte County.

All of the proceeds from sales of the Fox's Resilience Butte County Proud IPA will be donated to the Sierra Nevada Camp Fire Relief Fund.

"The brewing community is small and tight, and when Ken Grossman from Sierra Nevada Brewing Company put out an SOS nationwide, I felt that we could help those affected, so we joined the effort," said Fox's owner, Jim Phelan.

To help raise funds for fire relief, Chico, Calif.-based Sierra Nevada Brewing Company created the Resilience IPA, with 100 percent of that beer's sales going to the Camp Fire fund. Grossman then called on every brewery in America to brew the same beer, providing the recipe for Resilience so others could also brew it and donate additional proceeds to the fund.

The Resilience Butte County Proud IPA will be brewed at Fox on Nov. 27, which is also Giving Tuesday, and its release date is Dec. 10. Phalan plans to brew approximately 14 15.5-gallon kegs or 1736 16-ounce pints of the Resilience IPA which will also be available in draft, crowlers and growlers.

Phelan said the Camp Fire also has impacted his company. A former manager lost her family's home of 42 years in Paradise, Calif.

"Shanna Rutherford was our general manager at the Firkin and Hound in Visalia, California. She would act as a regional manager when we owned multiple restaurants and would often work for us in the Reno-Carson area."

The Fox will host a fundraiser for the Rutherford family on Wednesday, Dec. 5 and 15 percent of total sales that day will go to Shanna and her family.