Carson City’s Nancy Gaines to celebrate 99 years

Nancy Elizabeth Gaines will celebrate her 99th birthday on Oct. 22.

Nancy was born on Oct. 22, 1919, in Alabama. She later moved to Cleveland, Ohio, for 18 years. She then moved to Berkley, Calif., where she lived for 30 years and then to Santa Barbara for 40 years. She has lived in Carson City for 11 years.

She's married to Glen A. Schnoebelen. Her brothers are Robert R. Gaines of Carson City and Tomas M. Gaines of Bethel Island, Calif. She was a retired nurse, working 38 years. She also was an occupational therapist for 14 years.