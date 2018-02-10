Carson City’s Road Report for Feb. 12-18
February 10, 2018
The following information applies to the period of Feb. 12-18:
A road closure is expected at the following location due to road work. Drivers are asked to follow the detour:
N. Stewart Street will be closed between William and John streets from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Lane restrictions are expected at the following location due to utility work:
Fifth Street will have narrowed lanes between Roop Street and Saliman Road on weekdays during business hours.
