Carson City’s Road Report for Feb. 19-25

The following information applies to the period of Feb. 19-25:

A closure is expected at the following location due to road work. Detours will be in place:

Little Lane between Parkland Avenue and 700 feet east of Roop Street from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Fifth Street will have narrowed lanes between Roop Street and Saliman Road during business hours weekdays.

Combs Canyon Road will have reduced lanes between Vista Ariana Drive and Bobcat Circle from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.

Long Street will have reduced lanes between Molly Drive and Saliman Road from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday-Friday.