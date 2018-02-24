Carson City’s Road Report for Feb. 26-March 4

The following information applies to the period of Feb. 26-March 4:

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Fifth Street will have narrowed lanes between Roop Street and Saliman Road during business hours weekdays.

Combs Canyon Road will have reduced lanes between Vista Ariana Drive and Bobcat Circle from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.

Long Street will have reduced lanes between Saliman Road and Roop Street from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays.

Sierra Vista Lane will have reduced lanes between Pinion Hills Road and Rio Vista Lane from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Thirty-minute delays are possible between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.