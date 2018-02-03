Carson City’s Road Report for Feb. 5-11

The following information applies to the period of Feb. 5-11:

Road closures are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work. Detours will be in place:

Schulz Drive will be closed between Race Track Road and Rabe Way from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

Lane closures or restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Airport Road will have narrowed lanes between Fifth Street and Butti Way from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday.

North Lompa Lane will have narrowed lanes at the intersection of Modoc Court from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday.

Recommended Stories For You

South Carson Street will have lane closures south of Fairview Drive to Roland Street from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. weekdays.

Fifth Street will have narrowed lanes between Roop Street and Saliman Road from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.