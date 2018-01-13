Carson City’s Road Report for Jan. 15-21

The following information applies to the period of Jan. 15-21:

Road closures are expected at the following location due to road/utility work:

Ash Canyon Road will be closed between Brush Drive and Winnie Lane from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday.

Lane closures or restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Fairview Drive will be reduced to one lane between Saliman Road and Roop Street from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday.

Airport Road will have narrowed lanes between Fifth Street and Butti Way from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday.

Recommended Stories For You

North Lompa Lane will have narrowed lanes at intersection of Modoc Court from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday.

South Carson Street will have lane closures south of Fifth Street from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday.

Fifth Street will have narrowed lanes between Roop Street and Saliman Road from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.