Carson City’s Road Report for Jan. 29-Feb. 4

The following information applies to the period of Jan. 29-Feb. 4:

Road closures expected at the following locations due to road/utility work. Drivers are asked to follow detours:

Schulz Drive will be closed between Race Track Road and Rabe Way from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

Lane closures or restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Airport Road will have narrowed lanes between Fifth Street and Butti Way from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday.

North Lompa Lane will have narrowed lanes at intersection of Modoc Court from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday.

South Carson Street will have lane closures south of Fifth Street to Roland Street from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday.

North Stewart Street will have narrowed lanes between Roop and Long streets from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday.

Fifth Street will have narrowed lanes between Roop Street and Saliman Road from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.