Carson City’s Road Report for March 12-18

The following information applies to the period of March 12-18:

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Combs Canyon Road will have reduced lanes between Vista Ariana Drive and Bobcat Circle from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.

Long Street will have reduced lanes between Saliman Road and Molly Drive from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday.

Sierra Vista Lane will have reduced lanes between Pinion Hills Road and Rio Vista Lane from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Thirty-minute delays may be experienced from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Voltaire Canyon Road will have reduced lanes west of Voltaire Street from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays.

Recommended Stories For You

Fifth Street will have narrowed lanes between Roop Street and Saliman Road during business hours on weekdays.