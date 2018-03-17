Carson City’s Road Report for March 19-25
March 17, 2018
The following information applies to the period of March 19-25:
Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:
Northbound U.S. 395 will have reduced lanes between Airport Road and Stephanie Way, Monday-Thursday, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Speed will be reduced to 55 mph.
Long Street will have reduced lanes between Saliman Road and Roop Street, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Sierra Vista Lane will have reduced lanes between Pinion Hills Road and Rio Vista Lane, weekdays, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. 30-minutes delays may be experienced between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Fifth Street will have narrowed lanes between Roop Street and Saliman Road during business hours on weekdays.
Clear Creek Avenue will have a lane closure between Center Drive and Silver Sage Drive, Monday-Tuesday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Curry Street will have a lane closure between Koontz Lane and Clearview Drive, Tuesday, 5:30 a.m. to noon.
Winnie Lane will have possible lane restrictions between Alfred Way and Ash Canyon Road, weekdays, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Ash Canyon Road will have possible lane restrictions between Ormsby Avenue to Longview Road, weekdays, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
