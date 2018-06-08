Carson City’s Run What Cha Brung car show to return July 27-28

Carson City's Karson Kruzers are busy getting into gear for their 33rd annual Run What Cha Brung car show to be held July 27 and 28 in Mills Park.

Organizers said preparing for the event takes an abundance of time and effort, but support and help is coming from community businesses, including Les Schwab Tire Center, the Carson Nugget, Jigsaw Automotive, and the Carson City Visitors Bureau. For a fee, the Kiwanis Club is providing breakfast Saturday morning. The city is providing facilities at Mills Park.

Fifty members of the Kruzers will be hands-on in completing the preparations for the show to assure a quality event.

Car, truck, motorcycle and other vehicle enthusiasts from California, Nevada and beyond are invited to join in the show.

A judged event, local businesses and individuals are providing awards for first and second places in 24 car classes, participants' pick and people's choice.

Saturday judging will start at 10:30 a.m. with awards at 4 p.m. If not pre-registered, Karson Kruzers members will be on hand 6-10 p.m. July 27 in the parking lot of Max Casino and 8-10 a.m. July 28 in Mills Park.

Participants are invited to show their cars at Max Casino on the evening of July 27. Other than an entry fee ($40 by July 1, $45 after that), the only requirement for showing in the event is the vehicle must able to be driven into the show under its own power. Aside from that requirement, any and all vehicles are invited — new, old, ratty, custom, two- or three-wheel. Thus the name of the show, "Run What Cha Brung."

Vendors are welcome; call for information. To learn more, go to KarsonKruzers.com, or call 775-883-0927 or 775-882-0189.