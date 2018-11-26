Silver & Snowflake Festival of Lights set for Friday

Among the very capable and enthusiastic crew decorating the capitol complex for the holidays, not a one has earned a degree in art, design or landscape art. What they bring to their craft can't be taught in any school.

It takes commitment and heart to string endless light bulbs to create a scene that will light the faces of children and adults when the switch is flipped at precisely 6 p.m. on Friday night, November 30th to light the way through the 2018 Carson City holiday season.

As we celebrate our 30th year, the Annual Silver & Snowflake Festival of Lights has become a much loved tradition that continues to grow and will morph into a full weekend of activities for the entire family in 2019. Last year about 3000 plus attended the event making this a very special night, indeed.

Expect to see more lights – you can never have too many lights – this year as more public buildings are lit on both sides of Carson Street, providing an even more spectacular lighting display that might be seen from the moon!

The State Buildings and Grounds crew has been hard at work since Halloween to make the grounds ready for the big "reveal." The Genie S-65 bucket truck has become a fixture on the lawn of the capitol and has been put to good use to reach the highest tree tops.

Phil Nemanic has been in charge of the decorating crew for a number of years and has spread his enthusiasm to all, "Decorating the capitol grounds for Silver & Snowflakes is the best part of our year, and we all look forward to it."

Yes, it's stressful because of the time constraint and wanting to make the State Capitol Complex a winter wonderland, but Nemanic adds, "When we see the faces of the kids light up and hear the collective gasps from the audience when the switch is flipped, we know we did well, and all our stress was worth it." The crew bring their own families to the event and are proud to be able to tell their kids they helped create the magic.

The lights will remain until just after Christmas and must be down well before the inaugural event that takes place on January 7, 2019.

Thank you to Phil, Michael C, Bobby, John, Sergio, Dave, David, Michael H. and Rogelio. You once again made the holiday season very special for all. Feliz Navidad!