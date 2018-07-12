Carson City’s V&T Railway unveils ‘Christmas in July’

One of the year's most cherished and sought-after events, Polar Express, will make its 2018 debut in July rather than during the holiday season.

To kickoff Polar Express ticket sales, the V&T Railway will celebrate 'Christmas in July' from Friday until Sunday, during the railway's first Friday steam weekend. Riders who attend the event will be offered discounted merchandise, a magical experience and a special surprise before tickets go on sale Tuesday. Tickets for 'Christmas in July' can be purchased online at http://www.vtrailway.com or 877-724-5007.

"Polar Express is one of the highlights of our year and tickets fly off of the shelves as soon as they go on sale," said Elaine Barkdull-Spencer, general manager for the V&T Railway. "This year, we wanted to celebrate our riders by bringing the holiday cheer to them a bit early and offering our first-Friday steam guests a special prize for the 2018 Polar Express season."

"Christmas in July" will kick-off the first Friday steam train with several more running on select weekends throughout the season. For this event, the Eastgate Depot will be decorated with the same holiday cheer seen during the Polar Express and riders will have the opportunity to purchase merchandise at a discounted rate. Additionally, all ticket holders for the first steam train weekend will receive a special Polar Express gift to celebrate their support of the railway.

Trains depart Carson City at 10 a.m. and arrive in Virginia City before noon, with the return trip to Carson City at 3 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at http://www.vtrailway.com or 877-724-5007. The Carson City passenger station is located approximately seven miles from Carson City on 4650 Eastgate Siding Road.

For information on the V&T Railway's Carson City to Virginia City train ride and for a calendar of upcoming events, visit http://www.vtrailway.com. For the latest updates on the V&T, visit Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.