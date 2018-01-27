Carson High grad’s ‘Jeopardy!’ streak ends

Rachel Lindgren's winning streak on Jeopardy! came to an end on Friday night.

Lindgren, a Carson City native and a 2009 Carson High graduate who now lives in Bend, Ore., finished with a winning streak of five times on the show, winning a total of $75,999. But her winning streak on the show came to an end on Friday when Jennifer Tomassi of Los Angeles won with a total of $20,401.

Going into the final Jeopardy!, Tomassi had $11,600, Melissa Stewart of Spokane, Wash., had $10,200 and Lindgren had $9,600. Stewart and Lindgren both missed the final Jeopardy! question about Pippi Longstocking while Tomassi answered it correctly.