Carson High holding blood drive

Carson High is looking for the community's help to keep its title as the reigning tier 1 High School Challenge champion when it holds its next blood drive from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 15 at the CHS library.

United Blood Services awards one school in Tier 1 to 4 based on participation. The champion school receives a $3,000 grant. CHS has a goal to collect 161 units of blood at its upcoming blood drive. In the fall shortly after the Las Vegas shooting, there were more than 170 donors from the community at the CHS drive which was 200 percent more than goals at many other mobile drives.

The winning school is chosen based on the participation rate of the school's junior and senior student population. As an example if a school has a total of 100 juniors and seniors and 120 donors its participation rate is 120 percent.

All donors at next week's drive will be entered into a drawing to win a two-toned gold and diamond necklace valued at $1,000 from Natasha's World Jewelry at Meadowood Mall.