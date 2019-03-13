Carson High musicians achieve superior rating

Both Carson High School Wind Ensemble and Concert Bands achieved superior ratings, which is the highest possible rating. Twelve bands from Churchill, Douglas, Fernley, and Dayton competed in the Northern Zone Nevada Music Educators Association High School Band Festival at the Carson City Community Center on March 7.

Led by Carson High School director of bands Bill Zabelsky, the Carson High bands performed in front of an audience while being adjudicated and scored by judges. "An honor to stand in front of them," Zabelsky shared after their performances.

Come and support these award-winning musicians at the Carson City Band Association, Inc. third annual "Let's Wine Together" silent auction and raffle fundraiser on March 22 from 6-8 p.m. All proceeds raised will benefit Carson High School Band programs with music, scholarships, uniforms, and instruments.

Many wouldn't be able to participate in band without this support. Tickets are $25 and include delicious chef prepared hors d'oeuvres, two drink tickets, desserts, and music performances from Carson High ensembles. There will be many new silent auction items and raffle prizes, such as hotel and vacation stays, theatre and dinner tickets, sports memorabilia and tickets, ski passes, baskets donated by each ensemble and by local businesses.

Businesses donating items to the event so far are: Ticor Title of Nevada, The Eldorado, Reno Air Races, The Discovery Museum, Wild Island, Montblue Hotel & Casino, Harvey's Lake Tahoe, Reno Philharmonic, The Pioneer Center, Urban Air, Brainy Actz Escape Rooms, Lake Tahoe Cruises, Tahoe Brewfest, El Pollo Loco, The Atlantis, Carson City Yoga, Moana Nursery, Oriental Trading, Las Vegas Golden Knights, Reno Aces, Diamondbacks, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco Giants, Bro Bros. Baskets, Total Wine, Miracle Nails, Bella Salon, Pier 39 in San Francisco, Hotel Max & Black Bear Diner, Mom & Pop's Diner, Junkee Clothing, Cracker Barrel, Meek's, The Orleans Hotel in Las Vegas, Angelina's Italian Bistro, Mangia Tutto, Hot Spot Yoga, and Mt. Rose Ski Resort.

Carson High band students are tickets next week or you can purchase tickets at: https://ccbaisilentauction2019.eventbrite.com. For information call Dawn Cuellar, president CCBAI at 209-543-4056.