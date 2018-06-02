Carson High robotics team hosts summer camp

Summer provides both opportunity and challenges — opportunity for kids to have fun, and challenges for parents to find ways to fill time. The Carson High School robotics team, Cyber Mafia (FIRST Tech Challenge team 5687), has a solution for both kids and parents: robotics camp.

As it did last year, Cyber Mafia will be holding a robotics camp the week of June 11-15. The team has partnered with the Sierra Nevada Junior Optimist International (JOI) Club, a group dedicated to serving the community through the promotion of STEM (science, technology, engineering and math), to provide a fun and stimulating week of activities. The focus will be on building and programming robots, but there will be plenty of interesting science-related diversions, too.

The camp is divided into a morning session for younger kids (with K–4th the suggested target grades) and an afternoon session for older kids (for 4th-8th grades). The younger campers will work with LEGO WeDo robotics kits, and the older campers will work with LEGO Mindstorms.

Cyber Mafia is using the camp as both a way to connect with the community and raise funds for next season. This past season, the team took second place in the state. The team's goal for next season is to advance to the World Championship, as it did in 2017.

In keeping with its goal of community-wide involvement, Cyber Mafia also has partnered with Western Nevada College, which will be providing the venue for the camps. If you would like to learn more about the camps or register, visit the websites of Cyber Mafia and Sierra Nevada JOI Club: https://cybermafia5687.weebly.com/ or https://sierranevadajoi.weebly.com/.