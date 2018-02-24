Carson High School CTE program to host 2018 annual Career Expo on Wednesday

Carson High School Career and Technical Education will present its annual Career Expo from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Carson High School, 1111 N. Saliman Road. The expo is open to all students, parents and the community.

Representatives from local colleges, job and career services and branches of the military will provide information on post-secondary options, including the University of Nevada, Reno, Western Nevada College, Truckee Meadows Community College and Sierra Nevada College.

"The economy is back on its feet and that is no exception in Nevada," said Michele Lewis, CHS vice principal and CTE administrator. "There is high demand in our booming industries for skilled workers and we make sure our students are equipped to meet that demand."

In addition, employers in the CTE program areas, including Tesla, Starbucks Roasting Plant, Nevada Builders Alliance, Greater Nevada Credit Union, Timberline Animal Hospital, Panasonic, Bureau of Land Management and many more will be present to provide information on career pathways. CTE teachers and students also will be on hand for tours of their classrooms, as well as to provide demonstrations of skills they're learning.

Dutch Bros. Coffee is giving away two $50 gift cards to one adult and one student attendee. Participants can fill out one raffle ticket upon entry.

Lewis said CHS is exceptional with its wide range of CTE offerings, and provides more CTE pathways than any other comprehensive high school in the state. In contrast, high schools in Reno and Las Vegas often focus on three of four specific career pathways.

The CTE program is part of Gov. Sandoval's education initiative, providing instruction at industry levels in six career cluster areas, including professions in agriculture and natural resources management, business and marketing, hospitality and tourism, health science and public safety, information and media technologies, and skilled and technical sciences. Many students will test for and hold national certifications in their chosen fields upon graduating from high school, and some will graduate with college credits or even an associate's degree.

CTE programs represented at the expo include: Banking; Culinary Arts; EMT; Engineering; Entrepreneurship; Environmental Sustainability; Graphic Design; Greenhouse; Health Information Management; Horticulture; IT Service & Support; Mechanical Engineering; Natural Resources; Pharmacy Practice; Photography; Sports Medicine; Veterinary Science; Web Design; Welding Technician.