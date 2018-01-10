Carson High School marching band raising money to march in Chinese New Year parade

The award winning Carson High School Blue Thunder Marching Band was selected to march in the 2018 Chinese New Year Parade in San Francisco on Feb. 24, but it needs some help to get there.

Band members are raising money to participate in the parade, named one of the top 10 parades in the world by International Festivals & Events Association.

The Southwest Airlines Chinese New Year Parade in San Francisco is one of the few remaining night illuminated parades in North America and the biggest parade celebrating the lunar new year outside of Asia.

More than 100 units will participate in the televised event which features floats, elaborate costumes, fireworks, and a 268-foot-long golden dragon.

This is the first time the Blue Thunder Marching Band will participate in the annual parade. In order for the band to be able to attend the prestigious event, it will need to raise $18,000.

Residents and the community can help by participating in the "Adopt-a-Band-Member" program. Each band member is required to get a minimum of four adoptions.

Recommended Stories For You

The cost is $25 per member, or $100 for a section. Those who adopt will receive a certificate, picture and letter of thanks.

To adopt a member of the band, contact any band member or W. J. Zabelsky, CHS director of bands, at 775-283-1779 or wzabelsky@carson.k12.nv.us.

For information, contact Zabelsky or Dawn Cuellar, president of the Carson City Band Association, Inc., at 209-543-4056 or sndcuellarn4@gmail.com.

To learn more about the parade, go to http://www.chineseparade.com.