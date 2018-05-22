Carson High School students presenting Shakespeare in the Park: Romea & Julian

Carson High School students are staging a gender-swapped adaptation of William Shakespeare's classic play "Romeo and Juliet" for one showing Wednesday at the Nevada State Capital Amphitheater.

Carson High School Theatre Arts is holding its annual Shakespeare in the Park production of "Romea and Julian."

Presented by the CHS Intermediate and Advanced theatre classes, "Romea and Julian" follows the classic story of two star-crossed lovers whose families are sworn enemies.

The children of these two foes meet and fall in love, but the love they share is doomed by fate.

The production runs an hour and 15 minutes with no intermission and is filled with stage combat, Shakespearean romance, and music from the 1980s and 90s.

The production showcases the talents of more than 25 students.

Leading the cast are Angela Cirone (junior) as Romea, and Christopher Nagel (sophomore) as Julian.

The production will run at 6 p.m. at the Nevada State Capital Amphitheater, 101 N. Carson St.

Admission is free, and patrons are encouraged to bring picnic blankets or low-backed lawn chairs.

For information, contact awilkerson@carson.k12.nv.us.