Carson High School students to participate in Walk Out Day Wednesday

To honor the students killed in the Parkland shooting and advocate for school safety, Carson High school will participate in the National Walk Out Day on Wednesday.

Students across the nation will be protesting congressional inaction on gun violence at schools, though the event at Carson High will be more focused on school safety and how each individual can help, said principal Tasha Fuson.

At 10 a.m. on Wednesday students will voluntarily join together commemorating the one-month anniversary of the shooting. Students may peacefully gather and "walk out" to the football field for a 17-minute rally in remembrance. Those that participate can write on a large poster titled: 17 plus reasons why their school should be safer.

"We felt it important as a district to turn this into a teaching opportunity and educate our young citizens on how to exercise their rights of free speech and assembly and peacefully be heard," Superintendent Richard Stokes said. "We encourage all students to be actively engaged citizens who are knowledgeable of multiple viewpoints surrounding current events in the world today."

The walkout, however is completely voluntary and students can opt out of the activity.

"Our students really wanted to focus their efforts on positive ways to prevent or minimize a school shooting rather than just gathering a bunch of people to march and further frustrations," Fuson said. "Some of the best resolutions are made in a reasonable fashion, considering several viewpoints, as opposed to emotionally charged decisions."

In addition, the middle schools will also be participating in activities to express their stance as well.

Carson Middle School will also participate in the day by observing 17 minutes of silence beginning at 10 a.m. on their campus. Eagle Valley Middle School will utilize their advisory classes at the beginning of the day to have discussions on school safety, how to support each other, listing concerns students have and how students and staff can work together to communicate to make sure everyone feels welcome and safe.

There will be no repercussions for high school students to participate in the walkout to the football field.