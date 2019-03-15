Carson High teacher chosen as ACT K-12 champion

The ACT College and Career Readiness Campaign has chosen Carson High School Health Teacher Erin Been as its 2019 ACT K-12 Champion for Nevada in recognition of her work to enhance student performance on the ACT. She represents the Northwest Division, which includes Alaska, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

The national awards program recognizes high school seniors, K-12 professionals, postsecondary professionals and workforce professionals working to advance college and career readiness for all. Champions represent those across the country who support ACT's mission of helping people achieve education and workplace success and have the honor of being selected as the sole champion for their category, in their state. Winners were selected from all 50 states.

According to ACT, a champion is "an individual who has created or lead a program that positively impacts their organization and community for improved readiness for college and career opportunities." Been helps analyze the test scores of students at Carson High School to determine where improvements need to be made and collaborates with teachers on developing strategies for making those improvements happen.

The state's most recent accountability report shows Carson High School achieved an ACT composite score of 17.7, which is the state equivalent. This year, with broader implementation of ACT WorkKeys, Carson High is expecting a marked increase on the composite scores.

"Our district has dedicated, skilled professionals and resources to help our students improve their readiness for college and career," Superintendent Richard Stokes said. "Mrs. Been has a true love for students and wants all of them to be successful. She has a unique combination of skill and passion that is reflected in the work she's doing."

Been has been teaching at Carson High School for more than 13 years. Before taking that position, she worked at Bonanza High School in Las Vegas for 10 years. Been earned a bachelor's in health, science and physical education from Washburn University in Kansas and a master's in education from Grand Canyon University.

"I have always loved teaching, but I also have always enjoyed the idea of taking on a greater leadership role in how teaching can be more effective overall," Been said. "My job at Carson High allows me to do that. It allows me to see things from a different perspective, yet be involved with the day-to-day instructional process."