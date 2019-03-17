Carson High to disconnect technology for week

March 19-22, Carson High School will encourage students and staff to disconnect from technology to better reconnect with each other as part of CHS's second annual Carson Unplugged, sponsored by the Social Emotional Learning (SEL) committee.

Throughout the week, the school will touch on the five standards of SEL and encourage unplugging by turning off cell phones Tuesday, turning off video games Wednesday, disconnecting from social media Thursday and then reflecting and "rebooting" Friday. Each day will feature myriad lunchtime events, including FCA's Root Beer Giveaway, Table Tennis, Street Artists, ASL Sign-a-Song and a variety of musical performances throughout the week.

"Some students suffer from FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) because of what they see on social media," said CHS Principal Tasha Fuson. "Some find themselves checking their phones at inopportune times, such as during face-to-face conversations, walking down the halls or during a class. Technology is a useful tool, and at the same time, when we rely too heavily on it, we lose connection with the world around us."

CALENDAR OF CARSON UNPLUGGED EVENTS

Tuesday, March 19: The Carson Unplugged theme will be "Be Brave: Unplug from Your Cell Phone." Get to know the people around you while listening to the musical performances of the Concert & Chamber Choirs at lunch in Senator Square and enjoy a free root beer float, courtesy of FCA. The reason for unplugging comes from blogger Joshua Becker: "Life, at its best, is happening right in front of you. These experiences will never repeat themselves . . . If we are too busy staring down at our screen, we're going to miss all of it." So, turn off your cell phones and enjoy some music and a treat with some social interactions.

Wednesday, March 20: The Carson Unplugged theme will be "Be Brave: Unplug from Your Video Games." At lunch take a break from the video games and enjoy ASL Sign-a-Song in Senator Square or play some table tennis in the North Foyer. Be social.

Thursday, March 21: The Carson Unplugged theme will be "Be Brave: Unplug from Social Media." Log off of Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram. Time Magazine reports that heavy social media users often feel frustration and sadness caused by "comparing themselves socially to their peers" and not getting enough "likes." Stay present in your own life and avoid comparing yours to others. What you see on social media is a glossy version of others' lives. So, unplug from social media and connect with others in person and with the real world. At lunch enjoy the jazz band in Senator Square and the Street Artists in the North Foyer drawing caricatures.

Friday, March 22: The Carson Unplugged theme will be "Be Brave: Reboot and Reflect." Reflect on how much you used technology this week. How many hours did you spend posting on Snapchat? How many minutes did you spend using your phone this week? And, how much time did you engage with friends face-to-face? Did you feel more energized when you weren't on your phone or computer? Technology is a useful tool. At the same time, when we rely too heavily on technology, we can lose connection with the world around us.