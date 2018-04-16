Carson Historical Society celebrating Earth Day

Nature lovers will find a variety of ways to celebrate the outdoors during Carson City Historical Society's Earth Day Garden Festival on April 22.

"We wanted to give people a way to observe Earth Day and perhaps get some inspiration for their gardens," said Paula Cannon, of the Carson City Historical Society. "Springtime is perfect for getting outdoors. I think it's going to be great."

The festival will run 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Foreman-Roberts House, 1207 N. Carson St. It will replace the historical society's traditional garden tour, with the city's garden clubs now coming together to sponsor the event.

"I think it's a good way to celebrate and a good way for the community to get involved and see what our garden clubs do," said Nancy Yamamoto, past president of the Desert Gardeners.

Her club, which has donated trees to be planted throughout the community and planted daffodils and other flowers for different organizations, will be selling succulents grown over the fall and winter.

She said the club's dedication to nurturing plant life is multifaceted.

"It helps with the health of Carson City by making our air pure," she said. "The trees give shade and provide a habitat for birds. But more than anything, it's because of the beauty they offer people."

The Sierra Desert Garden Club will host a station where children can decorate a pot and plant a seed to take home. "It's Earth Day, and we need to learn to take better care of the Earth," said president Susan Crowell. "Planting things is definitely part of that. If children start learning to care for the Earth at a young age, it is more likely it will carry on for the rest of their lives."

Mark Twain Desert Club will also have a booth.

Other activities will include a presentation from the Bee Club, with a demonstration of a see-through hive to observe bees in their natural habitat. A video showcasing the four seasons of Carson City will be shown and Cindy Brenneman of the Carson City Arts and Culture Coalition will lead children in painting placemats.

There are limited spaces available for the placemat painting, and parents should reserve a spot by contacting the Children's Museum of Northern Nevada at (775) 884-2226.

"I have some samples they can paint from, like flowers or animals," said Brenneman, who's hosting the painting along with Marla Miles, past president of the Nevada Artists Association.

Food truck Nevada Nosh will be on hand, along with other vendors such as artisans from Touched by Angels, Due Sorella, the Greenhouse Garden Center and the Greenhouse Project.

Garden supplies and other items will be raffled off in a drawing to take place at 3 p.m.

"This is marvelous, it really is," Cannon said. "The garden clubs have all been very receptive and they are supporting it 100 percent. The city has stepped up with businesses giving graciously. It's going to be wonderful."