Carson Mall hosting cruise night Friday

The Carson Mall will be hosting a cruise night from 5-8 p.m. Friday.

There's no cost to enter the cruise night.

All funds raised will help with the cost of Empty Bowls Potters & other artisans work with the community throughout the year creating & donating handcrafted ceramic bowls.

There will be music, raffles, awards, food specials and a poker walk.

The Empty Bowls project will take place from 4-8 p.m. on Dec. 7.

Please contact Chelsea for more information: 775-671-8150