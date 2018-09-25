CMS sets suicide prevention activities Wednesday

In connection with National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, students at Carson Middle School will wear teal or purple and be offered informational activities during lunch Wednesday. They also will be able to print their names on ribbons posted to a large banner indicating their pledge to "Acknowledge, Care and Tell" if they know someone who is experiencing suicidal thoughts.

Each year, more than 41,000 individuals die by suicide, leaving behind their friends and family members to navigate the tragedy of loss. In many cases, friends and families affected by a suicide loss (often called "suicide loss survivors") are left in the dark. Too often the feelings of shame and stigma prevent them from talking openly.

"September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month – a time to share resources and stories in an effort to shed light on this stigmatized topic," said Victoria Smith, social worker at Carson Middle School. "We are using this school activity to encourage students to reach out for help so that we can connect individuals with suicidal ideation to treatment services."

It is also important to ensure that individuals, friends and families have access to the resources they need to discuss suicide prevention, she continued. Research shows us that most people who attempt suicide give some sort of clue before they make an attempt. Just knowing the warning signs may be of tremendous help during a critical time.

Partnership Carson City will provide informational cards with a suicide hotline number to all students engaging in the lunch activity. Members of the CMS Upstanders Club will distribute the cards provided with the hotline number.

"While suicide prevention is important to address year-round, Suicide Prevention Awareness Month provides a dedicated time to come together with collective passion and strength around a difficult topic," said Richard Stokes, superintendent for Carson City School District. "The truth is, we can all benefit from honest conversations about mental health conditions and suicide, because just one conversation can change a life."