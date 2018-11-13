Carson Nugget hosts free showing of ‘Casino Boss’ on Wednesday

The Carson Nugget will host a free viewing of Casino Boss, a new TV pilot filmed at the Carson Nugget this summer and featuring more than 150 Carson City citizens as extras, Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Carson Nugget located at 507 N. Carson St.

Pick up tickets for the free viewing at the Nugget's Winners Club inside the Carson Nugget anytime prior to the show.

Entertainer Joe Piscopo of Saturday Night Live fame participated in the filming during the summer. A full cast of comedians and performers star in the show including Bob Zany, comedian and creator of the Zany Report from the "Bob & Tom" syndicated radio show; Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and award-winning filmmaker Linda Chorney; and comedian Kabir Singh.

Local talent Roger Diez, Cameron Crane, Leslie Townsend, Dan Kimm and Sophie Moeller are also part of the cast. The show, directed by Chorney, was written by the Carson Nugget's owner, Dean DiLullo, and is loosely based on the iconic history of the Carson Nugget.

"The premise of the script is 'How hard can it be to run a casino?" DiLullo said. "Every day funny things happen in the casino and this sitcom has captured them."

DiLullo's career has exposed him to all aspects of running a casino, from casino marketing to finance to operations. His 33 years in the gaming industry, he said, inspired him to create "Casino Boss," the new TV sitcom loosely based on the daily life of a Casino Boss at the Carson Nugget Casino Hotel.

The show is full of surprises, with Hitchcock-esque plot twists, DiLullo said. The main characters are fictitious, and not about himself or anyone currently working at the Carson Nugget.

Visit http://www.CCNugget.com or http://www.CasinoBossTV.com for more information.