Carson Nugget owner expands into Dayton

The owner of the Carson Nugget is expanding his business into Dayton.

Dean DiLullo, chief executive officer of the downtown Carson City landmark, earlier this month purchased the Nevada Nugget at 6 Retail Road in Dayton.

"It's the coolest little joint in Dayton," said DiLullo, who declined to discuss the purchase price.

DiLullo is planning to beef up the casino's offerings. It now has 40 slots but is licensed for 85 and has room for expansion inside the building. Last week, a job fair to hire full- and part-time slot attendant/cashiers was held there.

DiLullo is also adding 65-inch televisions and putting in what he calls a mini-Alatte, a smaller version of the Carson Nugget's coffee and sandwich shop. And he's already added draft beer to the offerings.

DiLullo sees synergy between the two properties, and plans to cross promote them. For example, slot players in both casinos will be eligible to win a Ford Mustang on Oct. 6, one of the Nugget's quarterly car giveaways.

Recommended Stories For You

"Dayton is a big part of the Nugget's database," said DiLullo. "Now we have a sister property."

DiLullo still is busy making changes inside the Carson Nugget, changes that started four years ago when he bought the property.

The poker room near the east entrance is being remodeled in time for Nevada Day with a James Bond theme, including memorabilia and autographed photos from the many movies in the ongoing film series.

DiLullo recently remodeled the Carson Comedy Club, and added a show on Saturday nights, in anticipation of the filming of the pilot for "Casino Boss." In early August, Joe Piscopo and a crew spent a few days at the Nugget filming the script written by DiLullo.

"On Tuesday I get to see the first pass on it," said DiLullo, meaning an edited version of the episode. "We're hoping it gets picked up by Netflix or Amazon."

Earlier in the year, the Nugget unveiled the Emporium, a gift shop in the former sportsbook spot. It carries women's and men's apparel, food, drinks, and cigarettes.

At the same time, next to the Emporium a stage was added to The Loft, the casino's live music venue, and remodeled with a TV cube and cigar smoking area.

DiLullo is also celebrating the one-year anniversary of Slot Burger, his concept business in Las Vegas that combines beer, burgers, and slots.

"I'd love to expand that idea," said DiLullo. "We're looking for opportunities."