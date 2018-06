The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest's Carson Ranger District Office located at 1536 S. Carson St., Carson City will be closed on Tuesday for employee training.

For visitor information, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/htnf/ or the Galena Creek Visitor Center off of Mt. Rose Highway. Recreation passes, and fuelwood and California campfire permits can be purchased at the supervisor's office located at 1200 Franklin Way, Sparks.