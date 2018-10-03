Carson River watershed tour set next week

The Carson Water Subconservancy District is offering a bus tour of the Carson River watershed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 11 and 12.

The Carson River Watershed "Get on the Bus" Tour will cover a variety of watershed topics and locations from the headwaters in Alpine County to a tour of the Lahontan Dam and Gate House near Fallon.

Among the expected stops are legacy mining issues near Heenan Lake (Alpine County, California), Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park, alluvial fan flooding in Carson Valley, East Silver Saddle Ranch Open Space, Lahontan Dam, river stabilization near Fort Churchill State Park in Lyon County, and the water filtration plant in Virginia City.

Experts will cover several topics including water rights, river restoration projects, water quality and quantity, floodplain management, invasive species, tribal programs, agriculture, recreation, fisheries and habitat, and education/outreach programs.

Refreshments and lunch will be provided each day. Videos and on bus presentations will also be provided between stops.

The two-day tour costs $150. For information and to register, visit CWSD at 777 E. William St., No. 110A, Carson City; call 775-887-7450, or visit the website events calendar at http://www.cwsd.org. AICP credits are available for planners, CFM credits are available for certified floodplain managers, and PDH hours are available for engineers.