Carson schools schedule Band-O-Rama, Choirpalooza

Carson City schools are showing off their musical talents with two different performances.

The Carson High Wind Ensemble and Concert Band will host the annual Band-O-Rama performance Thursday consolidating all of the bands in the district. All 624 elementary, middle and high school students will participate in one collective band.

One week later, Choirpalooza also will feature all of its choir students from elementary, middle and high schools on March 22.

"Music programs within the Carson City School District carry a time-honored tradition, and Band-O-Rama and Choirpalooza are the pinnacle of effort and training our students have invested throughout the school year," said Kelly Ehrenfeuchter, music director at Empire Elementary School.

Both performances will be held in the Carson High gym at 7 p.m. and are free to attend.