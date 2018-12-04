Carson Tahoe Health Auxiliary to hold open house Friday

The Carson Tahoe Health Auxiliary's Gift Shop will hold its open house from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. Most merchandise, including all Christmas items, will be marked up to 25 percent off.

The hospital gift shop is well-known for its unique gift items and is a volunteer-run entity at Carson Tahoe Health. The gift shop is the main funding source for the Carson Tahoe Health Auxiliary, and the generated proceeds will be used to buy much needed equipment for the hospital in order to provide patients with a better experience.

For questions, contact the Auxiliary gift shop at 775-445-5142 or at auxiliarypulse@gmail.com.